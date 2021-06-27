Kangana Ranaut Shares A Beautiful Video That Showed Off Her Film Journey From 2006 To 2021

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is enjoying the best phase of her career. After former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi, she also signed Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency movies. Now, she is all set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to make us witness the 'Emergency' situations of the country.



Off late, she shared a beautiful video on her Instagram page that showcased Kangana's journey over the years in the showbiz world.

Along with the video, Kangana also wrote, "My sister sent this to me a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time …



I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, every thing that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb… whether or not we see it that's our problem but that does not change the nature of reality.

BTW thanks for the video ❤️".

Being a fan-made video, Kangana's sister Rangoli shared it to her sister. Kangana reminisced all her journey once again and dropped a heartfelt note after watching it!

Therese are a few pics from Kangana's prepping up sessions of the Emergency movie.

