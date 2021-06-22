Kangana Ranaut Wants To Rename India As 'Bharat'

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut once again raised a controversial topic and created noise on the social media platform. As her account is permanently deleted from Twitter, she chose to express her views through the Koo application.

Off late, she once again raised the controversial topic of renaming India as Bharat and expressed her opinion on the Koo app. Take a look!





Kangana Ranautgi@kanganarofficial India can only rise if it's rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat 🇮🇳?

Along with sharing beautiful animated pics of various Indian Gods, she wrote, "India can only rise if it's rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat?"



Even on Instagram she shared a few posts about this topic and said that the British gave the slave name India. Take a look!





This post reads, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat."



Well, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the Thalaivi movie which is the biopic of former Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha. The Tamil version of this movie has bagged U censor certificate.

This movie is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.



Apart from this movie, she will also be seen in Tejas and Dhakaad movies.

