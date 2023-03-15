Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Her Part In Raghava Lawrence’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is part of the most-awaited Chandramukhi 2 movie which is being directed by P Vasu. Being the sequel of Rajinikanth and Jyotika's Chandramukhi movie, it has many expectations on it. Off late, Kangana wrapped up her part of the shooting and the team celebrated this special occasion with a small party. Kangana shared glimpses of her send-off party and specially thanked lead actor Raghava Lawrence sharing a special post on her Twitter page…



As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, Raghava Lawrence sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master cause he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today 1/2 pic.twitter.com/U6CAZVxszD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2023

Along with sharing a pic with the lead actor Lawrence, she also wrote, "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, Raghava Lawrence sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master cause he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today. He is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind, generous and wonderful human being.Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir. had such a great time working with you @offl_Lawrence".

Being a film crew you meet so many wonderful people they become more than family/friends because together you fight/face/ride many intense highs/lows, and suddenly when it's a wrap it's time to move on,it's never easy to let go, tears don't stop as I say bye again #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/eWuFElDJwt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2023

Kangana also shared the beautiful wrap up party glimpse from the sets and wrote, "Being a film crew you meet so many wonderful people they become more than family/friends because together you fight/face/ride many intense highs/lows, and suddenly when it's a wrap it's time to move on,it's never easy to let go, tears don't stop as I say bye again #Chandramukhi2".

Director P Vasu is seen giving her a best send off and the team celebrated the event with cake cutting…

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Vadivelu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Ravi Maria, Srushti Dange, TM Karthik and Suresh Menon. Neeta Lulla who is the official designer of the movie, also earlier spoke about Kangana's look, "To create a character who is the epitome of grace in every adaa, her looks, her hair, her stance and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance."

Chandramukhi 2 movie is being directed by P Vasu and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.