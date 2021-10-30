Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up The Shooting Of Her Upcoming Movie Tejas…

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy with a handful of projects. She was last seen in former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. It turned into a blockbuster and gave a boost to her career too. Off late, Kangana also wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. She shared this happy news through her Instagram post and shared it with all her fans…



She wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie Tejas and dropped this video. It showcased Kangana walking down on the beautiful and picturesque sand amid awesome blue sea… She is also seen writing 'Tejas' on the beach sand. Along with sharing this video, she also wrote, "Another beautiful journey comes to an end …

It's a wrap for Tejas

What a ride

Above all what an opportunity

This will make the entire Nation proud…

Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me

Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me….

Thanks to everyone who worked on this project … eternally greatful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime… Jai Hind ….

See you in the cinemas in 2022".

Through this post, she thanked the entire team of Tejas movie especially the producers and the director!

Going by the plot, Kangana will play the titular role in the 'Tejas' movie and essay the role of a fierce fighter pilot. This movie will deal with the historical decision of the Indian Government where women became part of the country's defence forces in 2016.

Speaking about the movie, Kangana earlier spoke to the media and said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

Tejas movie is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is bankrolled by RSVP banner.