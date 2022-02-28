Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Gets A New Release Date

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut recently made her small screen debut being the host of the Lock Upp reality show. Being similar concept to the most successful show Bigg Boss, this one is also creating noise on social media. Along with this show, she is also busy with a handful of movies like Tejas, Dhaakad and Tiku Weds Sheru. Off late, the makers of the Dhaakad movie changed the release date of this movie and dropped the new poster…

Kangana Ranaut also shared the new poster of the Dhaakad movie and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, she also wrote, "The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022".

Well, Dhaakad is a multi-lingual movie and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam languages. Well, Kangana Ranaut also said, "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power."

Along with Kangana, even Bollywood's versatile actor Arjun Rampal is also portraying an important role in this action thriller. Dhaakad movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is bankrolled Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut under the Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films Official banners.

So, Dhaakad will now be released in the theatres on 27th May, 2022!