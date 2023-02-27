Kangana Ranaut's Reacts To A Netizen Who Lauded Her Mother

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is back to Twitter and is all active on this social media platform. Recently she responded to a netizen's tweet who lauded her mother as she is seen working in a farm. Kangana also spoke about her attitude and said that it is misjudged as arrogance.



Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can't do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them https://t.co/SH8eUfe8ps — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2023

Then once again she spoke about Bollywood and said why she doesn't dance at weddings…

Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2023

She also wrote, "Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain, lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye, maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai, rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll, no one should blame me".

Well, speaking about Kangana's work front, she will next be seen in Emergency movie. Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023! Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners. She is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this most-awaited movie!