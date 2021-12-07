Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' Movie Will Be Out On This Date

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy with her shootings. As she has a handful of projects, she is all busy completing them one by one. She was last seen in the 'Thalaivii' movie which is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa's biopic. Next, she already wrapped up the shooting of the 'Tejas' movie. Kangana shared a new poster from Tejas movie and announced the release date a couple of minutes ago through her social media handle.

In this pic, Kangana is in all smiles and sported in a fighter pilot uniform with the background of a fighter plane. Sharing the pic, she also wrote, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 #ArmedForcesFlagDay 🇮🇳 @sarveshmewara @ronnie.screwvala @nonabains @rsvpmovies".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Instagram page and wrote, "KANGANA: 'TEJAS' RELEASE DATE... #Tejas - starring #KanganaRanaut - to release in *cinemas* on 5 Oct 2022... Directed by #SarveshMewara."

Speaking about the Tejas movie, Kangana will play the titular role in the movie and essay the role of a fierce fighter pilot. This movie will deal with the historical decision of the Indian Government where women became part of the country's defence forces in 2016.

This movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is bankrolled by the RSVP banner. It will hit the big screens on the occasion of the Dussehra festival next year i.e on 5th October, 2022!

This 'Thalaivii' star will also be seen in Dhaakad, Tiku Weds Sheru and the sequel of the Manikarnika movie!