Kangna looks gorgeous and stunning ‘Chandramukhi 2’ first look
Highlights
After dropping the first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence, the makers of “Chandramukhi 2” came up with next update. The first look of Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the titular role was released today.
Kangna looks gorgeous and stunning in her first look. Kangana is one of the most amazing performers in the country, and she being part of the project has escalated the hype.
“Chandramukhi” is a favorite film not just for Tamil audiences but also for Telugu audiences. Hence there is a solid buzz around “Chandramukhi 2.”
P Vasu is directing this second installment, and it is being produced by Lyca Productions. Oscar-winning MM Keeravani is the tunesmith. The movie will hit the screens during the Vinayaka Chavithi festive season.
