Karan Johar Wishes Aditya Chopra With A Heartfelt Post On His 50th Birthday

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra is celebrating his 50th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special day, Aditya's bestie Karan Johar has treated his fans by sharing a throwback pic. Along with this pic, he also shared an emotional note jotting down all their memories, and special moments. He also busted a few funny myths about Aditya and make this post worth watch.

Along with sharing a throwback pic that showcases little Aryan Khan in the hands of Karan. Aditya was all smiling and looked happy! This pic was clicked in Goa when the besties Karan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya were on a family vacay…



Along with sharing this beautiful pic, Karan also wrote, "And just like that he's 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!) pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".



This pic garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and a few others dropped 'Heart' emojis in the comments section.



On the other hand, let us also have a look at Rani Mukherji's past interview where she revealed all about her bond with her dear husband Aditya. "Getting married to a filmmaker has changed me, he sees every film every Friday, so I end up watching every film every Friday with him."



She also added, "We are a fully film watching family, so we watch content from all over the world, for me, my biggest relaxation after an entire day's job is to just get into the bed with my husband and watch some really good content. I think because he is a movie watching person, I am very much ingrained with cinema yet." Along with it she also credited Aditya for helping her chose versatile and vibrant roles. "So, my choices of films and roles also come from the fact that I am also watching a lot of content every day."



Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra…