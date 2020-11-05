Karanvir Bohra Comes Up With A Funny Video About Gauhra Khan’s Wedding…

Bollywood's small screen glam doll and Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan is all set to tie a knot with her beau Zaid Darbar soon. She shared this happy news with her fans sharing a cute pic on her Instagram page. Well, after hearing this news, Karanvir Bohra has come up with a funny video and congratulated the beautiful couple…





Karan is so happy after this news and made his fans go awe with this funny video… Later he congratulated the beautiful couple and welcomed them to the 'Happy Club'.

Off late, Karan has dropped the video of his wife Teejay Sidhu who is pregnant. The video showed off Teejay's baby bump and the movements of the little one inside. Karan has received millions of likes and a few people also commented saying 'Nazar lag Jayegi'... Thus, Karan has dropped along note about this issue and doled out that, he always prays Lord Shiva and there is all positive energy…





Karan is seen praying Lord Shiva and also wrote, "#omnamoshivaya ....A lot of people on my previous post msgd why am I posting it, nazar lag Jayegi...

Let me share something with you, Since childhood we are told, "don't do this, don't do that," which leads to a lot of confusion, which leads to fear which then leads to you becoming weak.

I grew up with a lot of fear in me, which made me weak internally. I didn't understand the effect it had on me till i become a young boy in college, i couldn't talk to anyone coz of peer pressure, what will people think if I share my fears or my weakness? so i kept it in me and it became a part of me.

But One thing I also grew up with was the love for God,I think I was a #bhole bhakt since childhood... And after getting spiritually inclined since college, I realised that this Fear,Nazar, Darr comes from the negetive energy in the universe, but if there is negetive, then there is also #positiveenergy , I believe in #omnamoshivaya others believe in #gurunanak #Allah #jesus .... We ask have our faith, so now one simple question, are these #negetiveforces bigger than them? Bigger than our #faith? No, right?

So surround your self with #spirituality and your God and make yourself very very powerful.... No nazar will ever harm you.... Aur Jo likha kismet mein, Woh likha hai, no one can change that.

Rahi baat uss post ki, it's a gift a present of God. That's why we have to live it on the now and if I'm sharing some love with you, it's coz I want your blessings for this baby that is coming... That's all!

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married in 2006… Although Karanvir is 2 years younger than Teejay, age never came between their love. They were blessed twin daughters Bella and Vienna on 19th October, 2016. Now, this couple is expecting their third baby and both are enjoying every moment of this phase and are eagerly waiting for the baby to come…