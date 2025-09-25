Live
Kareena begins shooting for ‘Daayra’
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently celebrated 25 years in the Hindi film industry, has begun filming her 68th project — Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film promises to be a gripping crime-drama thriller.
Kareena announced the news on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the script-reading session and a photoshoot with her co-star. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Day 1, 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi … Send love and blessings.”
Daayra is described as a hard-hitting narrative that delves into the complexities of modern society while exploring the eternal struggle between crime, punishment, and justice. Both Kareena and Prithviraj are expected to bring depth and intensity to their roles, making it one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year.
Earlier this year, Kareena had expressed her excitement about the project, calling it a “dream come true” to work with Meghna Gulzar, whose acclaimed films include Talvar and Raazi. She also praised her co-star, saying: “The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is a highlight. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires.”
For Meghna Gulzar, this film marks her next directorial venture after the success of Sam Bahadur. With Junglee Pictures backing the project, Daayra is expected to be a socially relevant yet gripping entertainer.
Kareena, who made her acting debut in J.P. Dutta’s Refugee (2000), continues to reinvent herself with diverse roles. Now, as she embarks on her 68th film, the actress reaffirms her place as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and enduring stars.