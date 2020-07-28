Kareena Kapoor Accepts The Monochrome Challenge And Drops The Black And White Pics Of Little Taimur And Inaaya

Social media is all busy with the 'Monochrome' challenge… Most of the filmy divas are taking to their Instagram accounts and are posting their 'Black and White Pics'. This challenge is all started to support women empowerment. Thus many film actresses have accepted this challenge and posted their gorgeous monochrome pics.

Well, now our dear Kareena Kapoor has accepted the challenge and came up with an innovative thought…





In this post, Kareena dropped the cute collage of Taimur and Inaaya who are seen donning the funky hats. Both kids looked adorable and posed to cams with hand-made caps. We just fell for these little munchkins awesome poses and couldn't take off our eyes.

Kareena further stated that "Empower. Support. Love.

Never lose the child in you…"

She passed the baton to Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan… Well, we all need to wait and watch how these divas will turn out this challenge!!!

This post has garnered millions of views and Bollywood divas like Sophie Chaudry, Rhea Kapoor, Amruta Arora and Shaira Ahmed have liked the post and dropped their comments and heart symbols.

Well, coming to Kareena Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar's most awaited flick Takht which also has Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Kareena will also star in Aamir Khan's upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha.