Kareena Kapoor And Neha Dhupia Rule Out The Monday Blues With Their Latest Pics

After having a relaxing weekend, getting back to work on Monday is just boring!!! Monday blues definitely make us sit lazy… But our dear Bollywood glam dolls Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia have started their week with a bang and dropped beautiful pics of them on their Instagram pages…

Kareena Kapoor Khan





Kareena Kapoor dropped a small GIF from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha movie. She is seen wearing a white shirt and teamed it up with an off-white skirt. This funny caravan video awed us and our dear Bebo looked happy and smiling… She also wrote, "Now you see me... Now you don't

Happy Monday".

Neha Dhupia





This 'Rowdies' star is presently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with her dear hubby Angad Bedi. Neha dropped a couple of cool pics from her trip and ruled out the Monday blues…

Neha is seen wearing a red coloured printed shirt dress and enjoying the cool breezes of sea water amid awesome sun-kissed aura… She added cool sunnies and modish hat and looked natty!!! Neha also wrote, "Anyone else feelin those Monday blues like I am ... #nofilter @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives @oneaboveglobal #maldives @vtravelscapes".





Neha dropped this pic a few hours ago and made us witness another picturesque location from the Maldives. She is seen taking a selfie with her husband Angad and her little angel Mehr. Neha posed in a white tee and added black sunnies and cool scarf to her head. She also wrote, "Look into my eyes n you will sea 🌊... @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #23monthsoldtoday ❤️@movenpickkerudhivaislands".

This post garnered millions of likes and B-Town actors like Shilpa Shetty, Sikander Kher dropped their comments…

So guys, rule out your Monday Blues and get back to work with a bang!!!