Kareena Kapoor Drops An Amazing Pic Of Taimur Playing Cricket And Asks Her Fans For A Place In IPL

Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin 'Taimur Ali Khan' will always steal the lime light with his naughty actions and cute poses… He is definitely a paparazzi favy and shutterbug's first priority… Even Kareena also shares her son's amazing clicks and treats her fans with his candid pics. Off late, Kareena once again made us go jaw dropped with awesome image of Taimur…

Our little Taimur is seen holding the bat with his little hands and trying to manage it with his cute expressions… He sported in an ash tee and teamed it with a denim pant getting a sports star appeal. Kareena also asked her fans whether there is a chance to make him play in IPL…



This post received many likes and comments and Bollywood stars like Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis and showered all their love on this little boy…



We all know that Saif Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who is a former captain of the Indian national cricket team. He served Indian cricket team from 1952-71 and made Team India stand best on the field with his ace batting skills.



Well, Kareena is presently enjoying her second pregnancy phase… Both Saif and Kareena announced this news through a joint statement a couple of months ago and made all of us happy!!!

