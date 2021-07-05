Kareena Kapoor unveils the first look of Saif Ali Khan’s character from his upcoming movie Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police… Now, this Bollywood movie is the most awaited ones of this season. Not only with the unique plot, but the movie is also making the movie buffs eagerly await for it with its ensemble cast too. It is already known that Saif Ali Khan is essaying the lead actor role in this film. Off late, Saif's dear wife Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the first look character poster on her Instagram and made us witness his look from this horror-comedy movie.

This poster makes us witness Saif Ali Khan in a stunning avatar. He is seen holding a sort of sceptre and sported in a stylish look wearing a black jacket. His modish haircut, antique neckpiece and that smile of course, made this poster worth watching. Well, the poster seems interesting as Saif is all set to catch the ghosts.



Along with sharing this poster, Kareena also wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.



Saif will be seen essaying the role of Vibhooti in this movie which also has Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez as lead actors.



Well, the producer of Bhoot Police, Ramesh Taurani spoke to the media about the release of this movie and doled out, "Look, I was supposed to release 'Bhoot Police' in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October."

Even the director Pavan said, "I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film".

Being a horror-comedy movie, Bhoot Police is being directed by Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners.



This movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 10th September, 2021 instead of the big screens amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus.