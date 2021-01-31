Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her Soul Sister Amrita Arora On Her Birthday

We all know that Bollywood's best girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha always stay together and have fun!!! Today being Amrita Arora's birthday, the girl gang made the day turn into a special one for this diva and had a gala party too… All the besties of Amrita have wished her through their Instagram pages along with dropping beautiful throwback pics…



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Our dear Bebo wished Amrita in a quirky way… She dropped two pics on her Instagram and made us laugh out louder… She called her as a soul sister and dropped a beautiful note. "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity.



You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... ❤️❤️🤣🤣



Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always ❤️."



In this pic, Amrita and Kareena are seen in all smiles and are dressed up in their casual attires.



Karisma Kapoor

Lolo dropped a cool pic of Amrita and herself… Both are seen taking a selfie and are dressed up in stylish outfits. She also wrote, "Amolasss happy birthday 🤎❤️🤎❤️



#partnerineverything love you !

@amuaroraofficial".

While Amrita also liked the post and replied saying, "Love you right back my lalva".



Malaika Arora

Malaika dropped a couple of beautiful pics on the occasion her sister Amrita's birthday and wished her with a special note. "Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh ,cry,fight,gup,eat,cook,travel together . Love u loads ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday @amuaroraofficial".

Malaika also dropped a cool pic of their girl gang and showed us how they are all having fun party on this special day… It all about chai, chaat and chat with the birthday girl. Karisma looked uber-chic in over-sized striped shirt and teamed it with a loose pants. Kareena looked awesome in a loose printed gown while birthday girl shined in green printed gown.



Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha also dropped the same party pic and wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy fun beauty @amuaroraofficial! Wishing the best in life to a total sweetheart with a unique ability to bring balance and warmth wherever she goes. She's the one to help us bounce back from our binges, with strict exercise routines...We laugh AT each other (and with each other!) 🤗♥️ to the warmest mama bear I know! Cheers Amu! Have a super year!".



Happy Birthday Amrita… Have fun!!!



