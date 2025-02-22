Live
- Champions Trophy: Major blunder as India’s national anthem played ahead of Aus-Eng game
- PM Modi on whirlwind 3-day multi-state tour from Feb 23
- iPhone 17 Air: Expected Price, Launch Date, Design, Camera, Specifications, and More
- ‘Mazaka’ team unveils high-energy folk song ‘Sommasilli Pothunnave’
- ‘Bhairavam’ theme song unveiled; amplifies film’s hype
- ‘O Prema Prema’ song from ‘Artiste’ strikes an emotional chord
- ‘Naari’ trailer is a powerful tribute to women’s strength
- Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ set for a grand release on Aug 1st
- Karishma Tanna turns up the heat in bold street style look
- Anil Ravipudi honoured with Vijayakrishna Silver Crown Award 2025
Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna, who gained immense popularity with her stellar performance in Scoop, recently made waves with her sizzling fashion statement.
Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna, who gained immense popularity with her stellar performance in Scoop, recently made waves with her sizzling fashion statement.
Spotted at a parking area, Karishma exuded confidence in a bold and edgy ensemble—ripped jeans, a black bra, and a sleeveless leather jacket, perfectly complemented by stylish boots. Her daring yet chic look instantly grabbed attention, setting social media on fire.
Fans couldn’t stop raving about her striking presence and effortless style, with many hailing her as a true fashion icon. Her poised and confident poses only added to the glamour, proving once again why she remains a trendsetter in the industry.
On the work front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in a special appearance in the film Call Me Bae. With her impeccable style and acting prowess, she continues to stay in the spotlight.