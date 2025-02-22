Karishma Tanna turns up the heat in bold street style look

Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna, who gained immense popularity with her stellar performance in Scoop, recently made waves with her sizzling fashion statement.

Spotted at a parking area, Karishma exuded confidence in a bold and edgy ensemble—ripped jeans, a black bra, and a sleeveless leather jacket, perfectly complemented by stylish boots. Her daring yet chic look instantly grabbed attention, setting social media on fire.

Fans couldn’t stop raving about her striking presence and effortless style, with many hailing her as a true fashion icon. Her poised and confident poses only added to the glamour, proving once again why she remains a trendsetter in the industry.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in a special appearance in the film Call Me Bae. With her impeccable style and acting prowess, she continues to stay in the spotlight.