Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sticks To The Original Release Date

These days instead of the announcements of the release dates of the new movies, we are hearing the postponement posts due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. Already the big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey, Prithviraj and Major postponed. But giving the movie buffs a sigh of relief, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is sticking to its original release date. The makers of this horror comedy movie released an official announcement on their social media page and made the fans happy!

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Instagram page and made the happy news reach all the netizens!

He wrote, "NO POSTPONEMENT: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' TO RELEASE ON SAME DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on its earlier announced date [25 March 2022]... In *cinemas*... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors. Earlier Anees spoke to the media about the delay in the shooting and said, "We had planned to complete the shoot in four to five months, but due to the pandemic, the schedule stretched for almost two years. We had got dates of all our actors to finish the film in four months, but everything went for a toss".

This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi. This horror movie's sequel has much expectations on it and as said earlier the two songs from the movie will be remade and Tabu will shake the leg for one of them.