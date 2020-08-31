Katrina Kaif Shares An Adorable Pic Of Kabir Khan And Mini Mathur's Daughter 'Sairah'

This lockdown period has made all the film stars to relax in their homes and gave them much-needed break. Our dear Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also enjoyed her lockdown period and posted her updates on social media. From cooking to workouts and cleaning the house to washing utensils, this glam doll has made herself busy in the quarantine time. Off late, Katrina posed with film star Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur's daughter Sairah Khan and dropped the same pic on her Instagram page…

Katrina is seen holding Sairah Khan and posing to cams in all smiles. Both cuties are seen in western avatars while little Sairah wore a pink printed top and Katrina in an ash tee and denim pants. Katrina wrote, "Sairu and me ❤️from 👶 to 👧".



Mini Mathur shared the same pic on her Instagram stories and wrote, "From 2 months to 12 years…"





Both Katrina and Sairah are so adorable in this candid click!!!



Coming to Katrina' work front, she will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' movie. She is also the part of Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' movie.