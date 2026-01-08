Anantapur, Eluru courts get bomb threats, police carry out searches

Bomb threats targeted courts in Anantapur, Chittoor, and Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, prompting immediate action from court staff. The threats were communicated through email, leading to swift notifications to the police.

Judicial officers, including Anantapur District Principal Judge Bheemarao, confirmed that they provided the emails to law enforcement, who have subsequently initiated an investigation.

In response to the threats, lawyers and litigants present at the affected courts were evacuated as precautionary measures. Searches were also carried out at various locations within Chittoor district to ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.