‘Kesari Chapter 2’ set for Telugu debut on May 23 after ₹100 Cr Hindi run

Akshay Kumar’s gripping historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is gearing up for its Telugu release on May 23, following an impressive ₹100 crore box office run in Hindi. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama has been winning hearts for its powerful storytelling and impactful performances.

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar portrays legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Alongside him, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday deliver compelling performances, especially in the film’s intense courtroom sequences, which have garnered widespread praise.

The Telugu version is being presented by the renowned Suresh Productions, ensuring a wide and prominent release across the Telugu-speaking states. With the film already receiving critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth in the Hindi market, Telugu audiences are eagerly awaiting its regional premiere.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the movie blends history with drama, shedding light on a lesser-known but significant chapter of India’s freedom struggle. The Telugu release is expected to further expand the film’s reach and success.

With its hard-hitting narrative, emotional depth, and stellar cast, Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to leave a lasting impact on Telugu audiences just as it did in the Hindi belt. The countdown to May 23 has begun.