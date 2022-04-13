KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film all set to beat RRR day 1 Collection

Kannada star hero Yash's KGF is going to have a grand release on the 14th of April. Besides South Indian languages, the film will also release in Hindi. The trade experts in Bollywood have previously predicted that the film would collect 30 crores, but now the prediction of opening collections went to 40 crores.

It is expected to collect such a huge number because of the high expectations of the film, promotions, and its pre-release business in the Hindi circuits.

The advance bookings in the Hindi belt have already been opened the tickets were sold like hotcakes both online and offline. Directed by Prashant Neel, the first part of the film became an industry hit in Karnataka, and now it is going to release as a Pan Indian film. Every movie fan is eagerly waiting for the result of tomorrow's release of KGF Chapter 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day,