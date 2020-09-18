Khaali Peeli Promotions: Ananya Pandey Comes Up With Another Quirky Poster

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey starrer 'KhaaliPeeli' movie is all set to hit the Zee Plex OTT platform on 2nd October 2020. This romantic action movie is creating a buzz on social media with its awesome digital promotions. As the release date is nearing, both Ishaan and Ananya are sharing new posters and throwback pics from the sets and are keeping the audience busy in visiting their social media pages.

Off late, Ananya Pandey has dropped another quirky pic from the movie on her Instagram page… Have a look!

This post has a couple of pics where Ananya is seen aiming the target holding the wooden gun. In the second pic, Ishaan is seen making Ananya learn how to hold and fire with it. Ishaan is seen in a casual avatar while Ananya looked cute in pink mirror-work salwar kameez. Her hands are filled with beautiful 'Mehndi' and stack of bangles.



Ananya also wrote, "not just ankhiyon se goli mare (ing) anymore 😉 ..... ok I think @ishaankhatter doesn't trust me w a toy 🚨😜 (tbhi wouldn't trust me too 🧟‍♀️) #KhaaliPeeli @macriaan #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial 🚕".

Well, Ishaan also shared the same pic and wrote, "Auryehapnichhaavi, Pooja 🔥".





A couple of hours ago, Ishaan shared this pic and tagged it as 'Blackie'. He is seen looking at the mirror!!!



This is another quirky click from the shoot diaries of 'KhaaliPeeli' movie… Ishaan is clicking Ananya who is seen balancing a 'Coconut' on her head. Even the video also made us laugh!!! Ananya also wrote, ""Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter" .... 😅🤪 #cocoNUTS #KhaaliPeeli #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial @macriaan".



KhaaliPeeli movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and HimanshuMehra under Zee Studios, AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment banners. This movie has JaideepAhlawat and Satish Kaushik in other important roles.