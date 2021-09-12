'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' contestants reveal their hidden talents

In this weekend episodes of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', the title prize contenders show the world that they have something more to them than just their penchant for flirting for danger.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who is known for his competitive streak, has a thing for poetry. He'll be seen reciting a self-composed 'shayari' for none other than actress Sana Makbul. Looks like love is in the air in Cape Town.

The cheer from his fellow contestants will boost Vishal's enthusiasm, inspiring him to read out his heartfelt 'shayari' penned for Sana in the most romantic style. Listening to her beloved's poetry, Sana just can't stop blushing and giggling.

Varun Sood reveals his talent for playing the guitar. The critically acclaimed singer Rahul Vaidya will join forces with him and sing to his tunes.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has been surprising the viewers and her fans with her action-packed moves on the show, shall flamboyantly display her skills in rifle-shooting.

As 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' inches towards the finale, in spite of all the fun and laughter, things are about to get serious as back-to-back elimination rounds hover upon all the contestants. This weekend the show will witness a double elimination! Which two of contestants will be out and leave the rest to fight for another day? Only time will tell! 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors.