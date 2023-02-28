  • Menu
Kiara Advani talks about post-wedding glow while Sidharth Malhotra believes their marriage was destined

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. The couple, who fell in love while filming their movie Shershaah, hosted lavish receptions in Mumbai and Delhi post-wedding.

Speaking about their lives post-marriage, Sidharth mentioned that he feels he and Kiara were "meant to be" and that Shershaah has given him a lot of love and a wife. Kiara, on the other hand, blushed as she spoke about her new life, stating that the "glow is real" and that she is very happy.

Sidharth's upcoming projects include the web series Indian Police Force and the action thriller Yodha, set to release on July 7, 2023.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan and RC 15 alongside Ram Charan.

