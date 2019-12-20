Kichcha Sudeep Gets Thumbs Up For Dabangg 3 From Taran Adarsh

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 hit theatres worldwide today. The popular franchise has opened to rave reviews from not only fans and movie buffs, even critics have given their thumbs up to Dabangg 3. Talking about the film after watching it, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has sang praises of the movie. In a tweet posted on his timeline, Taran Adarsh says, Dabangg 3 is an out and out Salman Khan movie and the movie is overall entertaining. He also goes on to say that Chulbul Pandey is back and that interval and climax are highlights of the movie. One other thing he mentions is about Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep who plays a villain in the movie. He says Sudeep is excellent. Now that the Kannada actor has earned critical acclaim, he is sure to be flooded with offers from Bollywood.

Sudeep is busy juggling movies and TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 7 which he hosts. He is also said to have received an offer to play a baddie in Simbu's Manadu. He is yet to respond to that.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is running to packed houses in all the morning shows. The film features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan among others. The box office figures are expected to be impressive. Stay tuned for updates on Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.







