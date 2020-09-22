Kingpin Jaya Saha Supplied Banned Drugs To Top Actors After Orders On WhatsApp Group

When Sushant Singh Rajput's former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty started singing to the NCB, little did we think that big names would emerge from the questioning. Till yesterday, the point of interest for fans was how Sushant died—was it a suicide or a murder. However, after Rhea went on record in a TV interview to project Sushant was a consumer of drugs, his fans were up in arms against the actress.

All hell broke loose and the NCB soon summoned her for questioning and also retrieved her whatsapp chat. During the course of their investigation, they found the name of her talent manager Jaya Saha.

Now, with the NCB getting into the root of this case it has emerged that Jaya Saha is a kingpin who would supply drugs to top A list actors in the industry. It is worth mentioning here that Jaya Saha handles several top actors who were part of a WhatsApp group she created.

As per a report in a leading English TV channel which put out her whatsapp conversations, Jaya Saha formed a WhatsApp group in which well known actors are talking about drugs. 'Hash', ÇBD oil' and 'weed' are some of the banned substances which are being discussed in the group.

The investigating agency has found that Jaya Saha would supply banned drugs to these celebrities upon request through delivery agents. So the alleged drugs whatsapp group reportedly created by Jaya Saha is said to have the talent manager, top actors and these delivery guys.

Earlier today, Jaya Saha was summoned by the NCB and grilled for four hours. She is said to have admitted to peddling drugs and also reportedly dropped the names of six big Bollywood actors. The NCB will likely summon these actors after further investigation. So far actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Namrata Shirodkar's names have been made public.

More names are said to be involved and in the coming days, many more names will likely be made public.