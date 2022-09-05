Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan Rocked The Show With His Swag

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan successfully completed 34 long years in the film industry and on this special occasion, he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and showcased his swag! The makers also unveiled the title logo of the movie and stated that Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is part of this most-awaited movie.

Both Salman Khan and Venkatesh shared the title teaser of this movie on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title teaser, he also wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan @VenkyMama @hegdepooja @TheRaghav_Juyal @siddnigam_off @jassiegill @ishehnaaz_gill @palaktiwarii @farhad_samji @ShamiraahN @RaviBasrur @SKFilmsOfficial".

The title teaser showcased Salman Khan riding a bike in a desert and then he is also seen walking with his swag. His long bob-cut hair and statement bracelet were highlighted in the teaser.

Venkatesh also shared the teaser and wrote, "Kisi Ke liye Voh Bhai hai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan....Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan @BeingSalmanKhan".

Speaking about this movie, it is being helmed by Farhad Samji and has leggy lass Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. In the earlier released announcement post, Salman Khan also tagged Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and thus they are essaying prominent roles in this high-end action thriller.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is being produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie! The movie is slated to release at the end of 2022.