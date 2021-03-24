Kollywood Hero Vishal Opens Up On His Bollywood Debut

It is all known that many South Indian actors are eyeing on Bollywood to get that Pan Indian status. We recently witnessed Rashmika Mandanna making her debut in Bollywood with the Mission Majnu movie. Now, another Kollywood star actor Vishal too spoke about his Bollywood debut. He spoke to the media and said the fans to await for the surprise.

He said, "I'm keeping my lips sealed right now. There is something happening but it is too early to talk. There will be an announcement in March... It is going to be a different experience for me."

He further added, "I would say content is the king and during this lockdown, everyone got to see every language film, which we never had time to before. As an actor I keep running around for shoots and all, so we hardly get to watch any other language films but during this lockdown, everyone had to stay home and we had the opportunity to watch other languages, especially Malayalam, Marathi. To be honest, the content in South India is really good. That's the reason why they pick it up because the base is strong. When the case is strong, it is easy to build a house. That's why we see so a lot of South Indian remakes."

Speaking about the piracy, he doled out, "You know who is to be blamed? The actual film bodies and definitely the cyber cell of the government. I had handpicked like boys and made an anti-piracy team because that was my dream to wipe out piracy. I have been fighting it for a long time".

Speaking about Vishal's work front, he will be next seen in Enemy and Thupparivaalan 2 movies. Both being the prestigious projects turn the most awaited movies of 2021.