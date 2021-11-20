Komal Unawnay debuts with 'Tu Jahaan Phir Mile

Well known producer Komal Unawnay makes her acting debut as a lead of Mohit Chauhan's brand-new song, "Tu Jahaan Phir Mile" which has crossed million views. She has produced successful films like One Way Ticket a marathi film fully shot in cruise, Rajat Barmecha and Zeishan Quadri starrer 'Bicycle Boys' and films like Aanchhi starring Ishtiyak Khan, Subrat Dutta and Kamarattoo- Hindi remake of south indian film.

Sharing about the song and her working experience with Mohit Chauhan, "It is set in the beautiful and picturesque Kashmir and Mohit Chauhan's voice is playing in the background. It's like a dream come true, because I am huge fan of Rockstar movie. And when my Director Lucky Hansraj told me that Mohit will be the singer of my music video I was so excited. I am really thankful and grateful for the opportunity which lucky sir gave me. It's a beautiful story of a girl who is unwell and her partner makes her travel to the stunning mountains where she recovers from illness and enjoy her life again."

On praising Mohit she further continues, "What can I say about a legend! He has already mesmerized us with his melodious voice. I still remember his music album 'Duba duba rehta hu baton mai tere'. And I can't tell that there is some connections when you hear his song."

Tu Jahaan Phir Mile has won multiple awards and is globally recognised. It has been awarded the prestigious Los Angeles Film Awards 2021 for Best Romantic Video Song. Besides, it has also received the Cult Critic Movie Awards 2021 and Best Music Video in Mumbai Bollywood International Film Festival.

Komal opens up about her acting debut and says, "There is a very funny story behind it. I was producing one TV Commercial for one brand and at the last moment there was some issues with the model. But our shoot date and all were final. So our director Lucky Hansraj asked me to work in front of camera. My team was really surprised and appreciated the way I did my job. Then he was making this beautiful music video and narrated me the story, I really liked the concept. Then he proposed the idea of casting me as a lead in this project. I was quite surprised and took my time to think as I have always worked behind the camera. I know what it takes to act in front of it as well now. So yes it's purely hard work, passion in both side of the screen."

Talking about her upcoming projects as a producer she says, "Kamarattoo is a Hindi remake of a south indian film written and directed by Lucky Hansraj. Another film Aanchhi written and directed by Lucky Hansraj is a comical drama begins when Rat killer, Victim and anonymous guy (who gave the contract) struck together in the same bungalow unknowingly due to lockdown."