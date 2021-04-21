Kriti Sanon posts clip as Arunachal shoot of ‘Bhediya’ ends

Actress Kriti Sanon posted an Instagram clip on Tuesday to inform fans that the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of her upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya" had been wrapped up smoothly. She was thankful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful.

In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through Arunachal Pradesh.

"#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA Episode 4: And... It's a schedule WRAP! @varundvn. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful!" Kriti wrote as caption.

Kriti and Varun were shooting in the town of Ziro for the film directed by Amar Kaushik. The two stars reunite in "Bhediya" after their 2015 release, "Dilwale".