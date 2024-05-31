Kriti Sanon’s bold fashion choice stuns netizens

Actress Kriti Sanon has captivated the online world with her latest fashion statement. Stepping away from conventional attire, she embraced a bold look, donning a khaki and black checkered bralette paired with matching jacket and pants.

The ensemble exuded confidence, with the plunging neckline of the bralette adding allure. Sanon's understated makeup, featuring a hint of green eyeliner and pink lipstick, allowed her natural beauty to shine through. With her hair left cascading freely, the actress effortlessly showcased her toned physique and fierce demeanor.

This bold and stylish departure from the norm has undoubtedly garnered praise and admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.