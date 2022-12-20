Kuttey Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu And Radhika Madan Promise A Thrilling Ride

Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor teamed up with ace actors Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah for a black comedy thriller 'Kuttey'. Being a cop drama, the earlier released posters and promos raised the expectations on the movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the intense crime plot.

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and the makers shared the trailer on their social media handles… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! #Kuttey trailer out now! In cinemas 13th January".

The trailer begins with showcasing a glimpse of Arjun, Tabu and his cop team surrounded by goons in the forest and have a small banter for dropping the guns. Then the plot is divided into three parts, character introduction, planning and execution. Radhika Madan and Naseeruddin Shah also looked awesome while Tabu owned a terrific appeal as a cop! So, we need to wait and watch how will Arjun and his gang success their mission.

Kuttey movie is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar under the Luv Films, T-Series Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films banners. It has an ensemble cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. The movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

Speaking about other movies of Arjun Kapoor, he is part of The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The Lady Killer movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh Singh under the T-Series banner.