Madhavan Unveils The New Release Date Of The 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' With A Special Video

It is all known that Pan-Indian star Madhavan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. On this Valentine's Day, he announced the new release date of this movie and dropped a special video. Being the biopic of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, there are many expectations on it. Madhavan will step into the shoes of this great scientist and showcase a few important glimpses of his life story.

Madhavan shared a special video on his Twitter page and unveiled the release date of the movie… Take a look!

Going with the caption, 'Sometimes a man wronged… Is a nation wronged', Madhavan unveiled the release date of this movie. This biopic will now be released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' movie is being made in 6 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist was accused of espionage and this episode will also be shown in the biopic. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with this movie and is also producing it in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures banners. This movie has veteran actress Simran in the lead role while Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam in other important roles.

This movie will showcase how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres!