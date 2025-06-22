Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
‘Maharaj’ director backs 8-hour shift: ‘Rani, Kajol did it long before it became debate’
As conversations around work-life balance and shooting hours gain momentum in the film industry, filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has weighed in on the ongoing 8-hour shift debate.
Mumbai: As conversations around work-life balance and shooting hours gain momentum in the film industry, filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has weighed in on the ongoing 8-hour shift debate.
Reflecting on his own experiences, he recalled how actors like Rani Mukerji and Kajol have been following structured, 8-hour workdays long before it became a trending topic. Citing the example of the film “Hichki,” which was wrapped in just 28 days, Siddharth highlighted the importance of discipline and coordination on set regardless of the shift duration.
Speaking to IANS, he said, “Every film has its own requirement. We shot Hichki with Rani and the kids in 28 days with 8-hour shifts. Everyone—from actors to spot boys—was aligned. Kajol used to do 8-hour shifts even back in 2010. Rani does it too. So what Deepika is saying isn’t new. If a director needs a certain actor and they can only give 6 hours a day—so be it. It’s about aligning expectations. It's not about ego; it’s about efficiency.”
For the unversed, the ongoing debate around 8-hour work shifts gained traction after reports emerged about Deepika Padukone’s exit from the film “Spirit.” The actress was initially slated to star opposite Prabhas but reportedly stepped away from the project due to disagreements over certain demands. These included profit-sharing, an eight-hour workday, and other terms that reportedly didn’t align with the filmmaker’s vision. Following her exit, the makers brought Triptii Dimri on board as the new lead.
Speaking about pay disparity in the industry, the ‘Maharaj’ director acknowledged that while the conversation has been ongoing for years, the landscape is gradually shifting. Pointing to top stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Siddharth noted that they are now among the highest-paid actors in the business.
According to Siddharth, remuneration in the industry is closely tied to an actor’s box office pull. “The truth is, pay depends on your star power. The first few days of a film rely on the actor’s draw. After that, it’s the director’s job to sustain interest. It’s not just about gender—it’s about economics. If an actor brings in a strong opening, they deserve that pay. It’s business logic.”