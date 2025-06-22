‘Maharaj’ director backs 8-hour shift: ‘Rani, Kajol did it long before it became debate’

Mumbai: As conversations around work-life balance and shooting hours gain momentum in the film industry, filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has weighed in on the ongoing 8-hour shift debate.

Reflecting on his own experiences, he recalled how actors like Rani Mukerji and Kajol have been following structured, 8-hour workdays long before it became a trending topic. Citing the example of the film “Hichki,” which was wrapped in just 28 days, Siddharth highlighted the importance of discipline and coordination on set regardless of the shift duration.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Every film has its own requirement. We shot Hichki with Rani and the kids in 28 days with 8-hour shifts. Everyone—from actors to spot boys—was aligned. Kajol used to do 8-hour shifts even back in 2010. Rani does it too. So what Deepika is saying isn’t new. If a director needs a certain actor and they can only give 6 hours a day—so be it. It’s about aligning expectations. It's not about ego; it’s about efficiency.”

For the unversed, the ongoing debate around 8-hour work shifts gained traction after reports emerged about Deepika Padukone’s exit from the film “Spirit.” The actress was initially slated to star opposite Prabhas but reportedly stepped away from the project due to disagreements over certain demands. These included profit-sharing, an eight-hour workday, and other terms that reportedly didn’t align with the filmmaker’s vision. Following her exit, the makers brought Triptii Dimri on board as the new lead.

Speaking about pay disparity in the industry, the ‘Maharaj’ director acknowledged that while the conversation has been ongoing for years, the landscape is gradually shifting. Pointing to top stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Siddharth noted that they are now among the highest-paid actors in the business.

According to Siddharth, remuneration in the industry is closely tied to an actor’s box office pull. “The truth is, pay depends on your star power. The first few days of a film rely on the actor’s draw. After that, it’s the director’s job to sustain interest. It’s not just about gender—it’s about economics. If an actor brings in a strong opening, they deserve that pay. It’s business logic.”