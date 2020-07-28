Malaika Arora Shows Off The Right Way Of Wearing A Mask

Bollywood glam doll Malaika Arora is always known for her fit and toned body. She always encourages her fans to go with 'Yoga' and also comes up with the step-by-step procedure of a yoga pose one per each week and makes us know how to go with it.

Off late, this B-Town actress has shown her fans the right way of wearing a mask amidst the Covid-19 rapid spread…

In this post, Malaika is seen wearing the mask in three different ways and puts a 'Tick Mark' for the right one. She also advises her fans to wear a mask and that too in the right way. This way one can protect themselves and others too.

Well, a few hours ago, Malaika also dropped an awesome video in which she is seen shaking her leg on the stage of India's Best Dancer reality show.

The video starts off with a few stills of Malaika on the dance stage… Then it goes with sanitizing all her ornaments, outfit and makeup essentials. Then Malaika starts off her journey in a car to the sets of India's Best Dancer. Malaika is even tested for Covid-19 symptoms at the entrance gate itself. Thereafter she reaches her makeup room, where her makeup artist is seen wearing a mask and gloves. Finally, she reaches the stage after crossing all these preventive measures and enjoyed her first step on the stage after 4 months.

Malaika also jotted down a note and doled out her experience after resuming her work after 4 months… "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends :) #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool".

Malaika looked so uber-chic sporting in a complete silver avatar… She wore a full-sleeved silver gown and teamed it up with a skin coloured-black net tight pants. The shimmery makeup and pony hairdo best complimented her western avatar.