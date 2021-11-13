Mallika Sherawat to debut in Telugu soon?

B-town actress Mallika Sherawat who works in Hindi films and is known for her bold onscreen performances in films like 'Murder' and 'Khwahish' is now getting ready with a period drama. The film will be a female-centric subject that will get its release in multiple languages such. The film, titled 'Nagamati', will be directed by VC Vadivudayan and the film's music will be reportedly composed by Amrish.

Now the latest grapevine is that the film will have a Telugu and Tamil release too. If the buzz on it is true, it will be a debut for Mallika Sherawat in Tollywood. Nagamati's story is reported to have taken place between 1900 – 1990. The film was launched in Mumbai recently and the principal photography will commence soon. Mallika has done a few south films before such as appearing in item numbers in Kannada and Tamil films but is yet to appear in a straight Telugu film. Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the 2019 Web-series 'Booo Sabki Phategi' where she was seen playing Haseena, the walking ghost. More details about her upcoming Telugu film's cast and crew members will be shared soon.

