Manoj Bajpayee And Gajraj Rao Pay Tribute To Vicky Donar Actor Bhupesh Pandya Who Dies Losing His Battle To Cancer

Bollywood actor Bhupesh Pandya breathed his last yesterday losing his battle to deadly lung cancer. The news of his sudden demise was announced by National School of Drama (NSD) yesterday through their official Twitter page. He was an alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD).

National School Of Drama dropped this tweet and shared this sad news. The tweet is written in Hindi… They wrote, "The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul."

Bhupesh Pandya was undergoing the treatment for his stage 4 lung cancer in a private hospital Ahmedabad. B-Town actors Gajraj Rao and Manoj Bajpayee also raised funds for his treatment who couldn't spend on his expensive cancer treatment. But unfortunately, this popular actor succumbed to lung cancer and breathed his last yesterday night.

Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Rajesh Tailing and Mukesh Chhabra paid their tributes through social media…

Mukesh Chhabra

Gajraj Rao

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) September 23, 2020





Manoj Bajpayee



Rajesh Tailang

Bhai tu hamesha bolta tha 8011 (no of my car )main chalen? 8011 tera intzar karegi ab hamesha. (We used sit in my car , listen to kishor kumar songs and talk endlessly) Muskurate rehna jahan bhi raho hamesha ki tarah 🤗🙏 https://t.co/0n7bPLIroG — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 23, 2020





This popular actor essayed the role of Annu Kapoor's assistant named Chaman in the 2012 film Vicky Donor. Actor Bhupesh Pandya was known for his roles in movies like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, web series Delhi Crime, Gandhi To Hitler and John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.



RIP Bhupesh Pandya…