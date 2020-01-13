Meet Our Mr. Lele…

It is our handsome lad Varun Dhawan again in the news… This time he turned as Mr. Lele and is creating a buzz on the internet. This Bollywood young hero is busy with a handful of opportunities and is making is fans celebrate.

The ace production house of Bollywood, 'Dharma Productions' has tweeted that 'The dream team is back and are bound to bring in 2021 with another round of epic entertainer'.

Here they present Varun Dhawan as Mr. Lele … Have a look at the tweet!





The dream team is back and they are bound to bring in 2021 with another round of an epic entertainer!💯

This movie is slated to hit the theaters on 1st January, 2021 and till then the makers will slowly reveal more members of the family soon…

Even Varun Dhawan tweeted that he is the part of this movie…





The poster is quite quirky with Varun Dhawan showing off his six-pack toned body and that too shirtless. He is seen holding a gun in his right hand and with an orange colour bag around his waist. His pose is completely hilarious and made us go ROFL.

Mr. Lele is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions banner. This Shashank Khaitan directorial seems to be a comedy entertainer… So, we need to wait and watch for the complete details!