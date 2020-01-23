Meet The Last Reel Member Of '83' Team

Be it the Sunil Gavaskar or Krishnamachari Srikanth or Roger Binny, everyone has given their100% and made India win its first world cup in the year 1983.



How can we forget the captain, Kapil Dev, he just mesmerized with his intellectual captaincy and made all the Indians proud by defeating the cricket dons West Indies.

Now, the ace director Kabir Khan is all set to make the audience roll back to 1983 and witness the same magical moment once again with his reel team. This '83' team is lead by Ranveer Singh portraying the role of Kapil Dev. He will be supported by his team members.

Till now we have seen the 13 members of the Indian team, today the makers have introduced the last devil of Kapil Dev's team. He is none other than Sunil Valson who was a left-handed medium pacer.

R. Badree is going to portray the role of this medium pacer and he is seen with an intense look folding his hands in the character poster.



Here we once again make our readers go through the complete list of '83' team… Have a look!

1. Ranveer Singh - Captain Kapil Dev Nikhanj

2. Harrdy Sandhu - Madan Lal

3. Tahir Raj Bhasin - Sunil Gavaskar

4. Saqib Saleem - Mohinder Amarnath

5. Ammy Virk - Balwinder Sandhu

6. Jiiva - Krishnamachari Srikkanth

7. Sahil Khattar - Syed Kirmani

8. Chirag Patil - Sandeep Patil

9. Adinath Kothare - Dilip Vengsarkar

10. Dhairya Karwa - Ravi Shastri

11. Dinker Sharma -Kirti Azad

12. Jatin Sarna - Yashpal Sharma

13. Nishant Dahiya - Roger Binny

14. R Badree - Sunil Valson

83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiawala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Naidadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

This cricket drama will hit the screens on 10th April 2020.