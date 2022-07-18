'Mor Mor' Song From Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to come-up with an interesting movie 'Good Luck Jerry'. Essaying the role of a drug delivery agent, she will be seen in a complete new appeal in this movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the "Mor Mor…" song and showcased Jerry aka Jaya's glimpse of tackling the Police while carrying drugs.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the new song video on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Sharing the song, she also wrote, "Woh jitni dikhti hai, utni hai nahi... Samjhe? #MorMor song out now! #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @siddharthsen @pankajmatta_ @janhvikapoor @paragchhabra.official @rajshekharis @gurlejakhtarmusic @deedarkaur @vivekhariharan @deepakdobriyal1 @mitavasisht @neeraajysood @isahilmehta @officialsushantsingh @jaswantsinghdalal @saurabhsachdeva77 @samta_sudiksha @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma #MahaveerJain @cypplofficial @lyca_productions @DisneyPlusHotstar #AashishSingh @canyoupriya @sandymeranaam @b100nam".

This is the making video of the "Mor Mor..." song...

Janhvi looked awesome in this video and is seen dancing her best and looked beautiful in a village girl appeal. Going with the plot, she actually turns into a drug delivery agent due to her family's financial condition and even her mother gets diagnosed with cancer. So, to fulfil her family needs, she approaches a drug dealer and asks him to give her a job. So, we need to wait and watch how will Janhvi escape from Police while delivering drugs.

This movie is the remake to Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). It had Nayanthara in the lead role. She works under a drug supplier and starts delivering them due to her financial conditions and family issues. So, we need to wait and watch how will Janhvi Kapoor gives her best on the screen as her role holds action, humour and intense elements.

This Siddharth Sengupta directorial is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai, Mahaveer Jain and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Good Luck Jerry movie will be released directly on the OTT platform i.e it will aired on Disney+ Hotstar from 29th July, 2022!

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2', Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal movies. Coming to the Dostana 2 movie, this film is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.