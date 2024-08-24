Mukesh Khanna reflects on early career struggles A resurfaced video of veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has recently caught the attention of the internet, shedding light on the challenges he faced early in his career. In the video, a younger Khanna candidly discusses the period between 1984 and 1986 when he was labeled a "flop" actor despite an initial boost in his career.

Khanna recalls that during those two years, he had 15 films slated for release. Unfortunately, only three or four of these films actually made it to the screens, and all of them were commercial failures. "I had 15 releases from 1984 to 1986. Three-four of these films got a release, and became flops. Then there were other films which couldn’t be made or couldn’t be released,” he stated in the video.

He went on to explain the harsh realities of the film industry, where success and failure are often dictated by market forces rather than the talent or effort of the artist. "Initially, when my four-five films turned out to be flops, I was labeled a flop actor. People said, ‘It’s because of you that the films flop’. The producers who came to me, wanted to cash in on me with the help of market forces," Khanna said.

Khanna also highlighted the paradox of the industry, noting, "If your work is not good but the film turns out to be a hit, you still manage to get the next few projects. But, when your work is good and the film becomes a flop, you lose your value in the market."

Mukesh Khanna eventually overcame these challenges and became a household name, especially known for his iconic portrayal of ‘Shaktimaan’ in the television series of the same name and Bhishma in B.R. Chopra's epic series ‘Mahabharat’. He also served as the Chairman of the Children's Film Society India, a position he resigned from in February 2018.

This resurfaced video serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry and the resilience required to succeed in it.