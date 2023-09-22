Mumbai: Arjun Bijlani approached for ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Mumbai : The winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11, actor Arjun Bijlani has been reportedly approached by the makers to participate in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17.

The sources close to the production house told IANS: “Actor Arjun Bijlani has been approached to be a contestant in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. However, the actor has not given the confirmation yet regarding the same. We are waiting for the confirmation from Arjun in two-or three days”.

Recently, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the new season of 'Bigg Boss', featuring the host Salman Khan in a brand new avatar. The latest edition of the show has a power-packed first look, with new game-changing mantras - 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'.

The game is set to take an even more exhilarating turn than last year, with an interesting twist of "Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same" expect the season to be different from all the previous seasons.

Commenting on the theme of the season, Salman had shared: "This year, Bigg Boss is all about Dil Dimag aur Dum and it will not be the same for every housemate. Anticipate a season elevated to new heights, as it explores the complex maze of human emotions.”

"Within these walls, every twist is a lesson, and every task is a test. It's going to be a thrilling ride to see how hearts beat, minds strategise, and excitement reaches its peak," he added. ‘Bigg Boss 17' will soon air on Colors.

Earlier, Arjun had participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9’, and ‘Smart Jodi’. He also hosted ‘Dance Deewane’. He was also seen as the guest in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 11, 13, 15 and the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

The 40-year-old actor is well-known for shows like ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Naagin’, among others. Currently he is seen as a host in 'India’s Got Talent' season 10. Arjun is also playing the lead in ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’. The show stars Nikki Sharma opposite him.