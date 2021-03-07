Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Opens Up On Why She Wants To Save Their Marriage

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya decided to get separated. But, at the time of the pandemic, the situation has changed and they once again want to give a fresh start to their relationship. Aaliya spoke to the media about this issue and opened up how she fought with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to ET Times, Aaliya doled out that, she is ready to go back to Nawaz… "I am ready to reconcile with Nawaz. I shall take the divorce notice back. I shall sort out with his brother Shamaz (with whom she didn't get along) and end that matter too."

She says, it all started when she was attacked with Covid-19 and thus she sent both children Shora and Yaani to Nawaaz… "Now, Nawaz was shooting in Lucknow but I am amazed at the way he's looking after them. They both stay with him in his hotel room. He even engages them in the morning in their online classes so that their studies don't suffer. He then takes them to his shoot. And mind you he's doing all this by himself; he hasn't hired any staff to do all this as he wants minimum people around them in today's times of COVID. I think he realised that unka farz hai yeh karna and I am so happy about it. He's far more indulgent than before. The kids are also very happy being with him."

She continued saying, "Seems, Nawaz wasn't demonstrative. The unprecedented situation has revealed that he did and does care".

She also spoke that she took the first step of approaching Nawaaz, "I was struck with COVID and my maid was also infected. Yes, we have been talking about it. In fact, we are talking to each other after nearly a year (for the first time after she went public about her issues with Nawaz and his family in May last year). We were in touch about the kids but only on WhatsApp."

Finally, she concluded saying about her kids, "Being the older one, Shora knew that Nawaz and I had problems in our married life. Frankly, Shora is closer to Nawaz than she's to me. He is also very attached to her. She has missed him very much. I'd rather not disturb that father-daughter relation. Aaj bhi gunjaish hai ki we can get back together and I realise this after a point- but all that I have told Nawaz is that I put forth what I saw and felt."