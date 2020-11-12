Neetu Kapoor Boards Her First Flight Post Lockdown And Reminisces Her Husband Rishi Kapoor…



It is all known that, slowly the Indian Film Industry is getting back to normalcy post lockdown. Even the shooting schedules in Bollywood are also going well. Although there is no theatre occupancy and movie releases, the shootings are going at a rapid speed. Even the teams are flying to outdoors for their shootings. Off late, even Neetu Kapoor also stepped out of the city along with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTuber Prajakta Kohliand left for Chandigarh.



Well many of you don't know about Neetu Kapoor's new movie… She will be a part of Raj Mehta's comedy caper 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. This director has already made our ribs go tickled with blockbuster movie 'Good Newzz'. Neetu and Anil Kapoor will share the screen for the first time with this comedy movie.

Well, Neetu Kapoor dropped a group pic on her Instagram before boarding the flight and reminisced her husband Rishi Kapoor who passed away a few months ago suffering with cancer.









Neetu Kapoor is all set to board her first flight post lockdown… Along with Neetu Kapoor, even Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Ali Advani were seen posing to cams for a group pic. Neetu ji also thanked her children Riddhima and Ranbir for encouraging her in these scary times… She wrote, "My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !!

While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. ❣️❣️ #JugJugJiyo.

P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture."

This post received many likes and even Bollywood stars like Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonali Bendre, Ekta Kapoor, Dabboo Ratnani, Abhishek Bachchan, Sophie Choudry and a few others wished her 'All The Best' and left their messages in the comments section.