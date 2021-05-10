Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Shower All Their Love On Mothers And Share Heartfelt Posts

On the occasion of Mother's Day, most of the Bollywood and Tollywood stars showered all their love on their dear mothers and also shared throwback pics of them on their social media pages. Even our dear Global stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also showcased their love towards their mother and mother-in-law along with sharing amazing pics of them.



Nick Jonas

Pop star Nick Jonas shared beautiful pics of his mother Denise Jonas and mother-in-law Madhumalati and shared a heartfelt note showering all his love on them. "Happy mother's day to all the moms out there. I am so lucky to have the best mother and mother in law in the world. Love you @mamadjonas and @madhumalati #happymothersday".



Even Priyanka Chopra also shared the throwback pics of her mother and mother-in-law and made us know the importance of motherhood with her lovely post.





In this post, we can witness Priyanka with her dear mother Madhumalati and lovely mother-in-law Denise Jonas. She also wrote, "I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it's ok. Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here's to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I'm so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you!

Happy Mother's Day to everyone❤️ @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas".

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got hitched on 1st and 2nd December, 2018 following both Hindu and Christian wedding at Jodhpur. After dating for a few months, the couple announced their wedding and surprised all their fans!!! Now, Priyanka and Nick are staying in the USA after their marriage.