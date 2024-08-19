  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot

Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
x
Highlights

Bollywood's rising sensation, Nikki Dutta, has set social media on fire with her latest daring photoshoot

Bollywood's rising sensation, Nikki Dutta, has set social media on fire with her latest daring photoshoot. The actress showcased her bold fashion sense, donning a striking black bikini paired with edgy netted stockings that added an extra layer of allure to her look.


Nikki's ensemble was further elevated by a chic leather jacket, exuding powerful "boss lady" vibes. She completed her look with a sleek high bun, perfectly complementing her daring outfit.

The photoshoot highlights Nikki's confidence and charisma, with each frame capturing her sultry and captivating presence. Fans and followers have been quick to praise the actress, who continues to make waves in the industry with her fearless style and undeniable charm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X