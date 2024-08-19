Live
- Thorough probe needed in Rs 2,000 crore WazirX digital asset theft: Experts
- SAFF U20 C'ship: Monirul’s lone goal helps nine-men India see off Bhutan's challenge
- Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens
- Ramya Pasupuletitalks about her experience working for ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’
- Global spending on AI to reach $632 billion in 2028: Report
- Mythri Movie Makers ‘8 Vasanthalu’ nears completion
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th
- CBI arrests NCL officials, own DSP after busting bribery racket in MP
- Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
Bollywood's rising sensation, Nikki Dutta, has set social media on fire with her latest daring photoshoot. The actress showcased her bold fashion sense, donning a striking black bikini paired with edgy netted stockings that added an extra layer of allure to her look.
Nikki's ensemble was further elevated by a chic leather jacket, exuding powerful "boss lady" vibes. She completed her look with a sleek high bun, perfectly complementing her daring outfit.
The photoshoot highlights Nikki's confidence and charisma, with each frame capturing her sultry and captivating presence. Fans and followers have been quick to praise the actress, who continues to make waves in the industry with her fearless style and undeniable charm.
