Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot

Bollywood's rising sensation, Nikki Dutta, has set social media on fire with her latest daring photoshoot. The actress showcased her bold fashion sense, donning a striking black bikini paired with edgy netted stockings that added an extra layer of allure to her look.





Nikki's ensemble was further elevated by a chic leather jacket, exuding powerful "boss lady" vibes. She completed her look with a sleek high bun, perfectly complementing her daring outfit.



The photoshoot highlights Nikki's confidence and charisma, with each frame capturing her sultry and captivating presence. Fans and followers have been quick to praise the actress, who continues to make waves in the industry with her fearless style and undeniable charm.