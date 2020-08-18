No Threat To Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2 Rejected

A public interest litigation (PIL) was submitted by a resident, G Shivashankar of Siddharuda Nagar requesting for a stay on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2. As per reports, the PIL is said to have been turned down by the High court.

The petitioner had alleged that Sanjay Dutt who has acted in the movie was involved in the Mumbai blast case. Hence he had appealed to the court to give directives to the Karnataka government not to allow the screening of the movie. While rejecting his application, the divisional bench comprising chief justices of the high court Asoka and Ashok kinagi was of the opinion that the petitioner had failed to prove that Sanjay Dutt's participation in the movie as an actor is a violation of law.

This has come as a huge relief to Dutt's fans who were worried the PIL could threaten his presence in the movie.

KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual movie which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie is a sequel to its earlier version which was a phenomenal hit and broke all records at the box office. Sandalwood Rocking star Yash became a pan India star after the release of this movie. KGF Chapter 2 stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead while Raveena Tandon and Anantnag will be seen in other key roles.

There was a major setback to the filmmakers after Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The bollywood actor is expected to join the sets of KGF Chapter 2 after three months. The movie's release which was slated for October 23 may be affected because of this unforeseen circumstance.