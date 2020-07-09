Not Khans, Sushant Did It: Dil Bechara Beats Avengers Endgame Before Release

Bollywood's 'Khan' daan is known to create records and rewrite box office histories, but this one is above all those. What either Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan was able to achieve, Sushant Singh Rajput has done it. The makers of his last movie Dil Bechara released a teaser and it has become most of the most liked trailer in the history of YouTube so much so that Dil Bechara has beaten the trailer record set by Hollywood movie Avengers: Infinity War.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara teaser has garnered 4.8 million likes within 24 hours of it being dropped by the makers. Avengers trailer had earned 3.6 million likes on YouTube on its first day of its release online. After 48 hours, Dil Bechara trailer had been viewed by more than 4.42 million.

Dil Bechara marks Sushant Singh Rajput's last screen appearance. The actor ended his life by reportedly hanging himself to death at his duplex residence in Bandra's upscale Pali Hills locality.

His death send shockwaves through the film industry and brought to the fore the existence of nepotism in Bollywood.

Known for his roles in movies like Chichchore, Ms Dhoni, Sushant was one of those actors who made a succesful transition from TV to movies. He even appeared in dance reality shows and won the hearts of lakhs of fans.

Dil Bechara is based on the book The fault in our stars and directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Produced and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Sushant's last movie will have a direct OTT release.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.