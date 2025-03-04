NTR's Epic Dance-Off and Record-Breaking Remuneration in WAR 2

Junior NTR is starring in his Bollywood debut movie WAR 2. The film, which is a sequel to War starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The latest update is that a song shoot featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan will take place on the sets of War 2. The makers will start shooting an epic dance-off sequence in War 2 today (March 4) at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri.

More than 500 dancers will participate in this spectacular dance battle. The makers plan to shoot this epic sequence on a massive scale for six days. They claim it will be an amazing dance battle that will lead into the climax fight sequence.

This song, which will feature music by Pritam, is being choreographed by Bosco Martis. Bollywood reports say that production designer Amrita Mahal has created a stunning set for the sequence, and Pritam has composed a song with a very fast beat.

The idea for this dance-off seems to have come from producer Aditya Chopra. Film sources have revealed that this dance number, which pits the two star heroes against each other, will be the highlight of the film.

Currently, NTR fans are getting excited as news about this is going viral.

NTR will be seen as an Indian RAW agent in this film, which is being made on a huge budget at a pan-India level. It is said that NTR is taking a huge amount as remuneration for this film. Reports say NTR will receive Rs. 100 crores for just a special role. Bollywood stars are shocked to learn this.

The reason for the surprise is that, although there are many stars, no hero has received Rs. 100 crores as remuneration even for a full movie. Only stars like Shahrukh, Salman, and Aamir have taken remuneration in this range. Now, it has become a hot topic that NTR is charging this amount for just a special role.